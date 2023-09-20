On the case of Alessia Pifferi, the sister intervenes, hoping that the woman on trial for the death of her 18-month-old daughter can feel repentance for what she did. The woman points out that all it took was one phone call to save his niece, Diana. Instead, the little girl died with hardship, after the woman literally abandoned her to herself.

She defends herself, for her it’s always someone else’s fault, but I hope she truly regrets what she did.

These are the words of Viviana, sister of Alessia Pifferi, who is on trial on charges of murder. She left her daughter Diana, who was only 18 months old, to die of starvation.

I don’t want to re-establish relationships with her, I think back to that little girl left in the bed like a doll, what she said today was very specific, many said ‘I don’t remember’.

These are the words of her sister at the end of her 37-year-old sister’s speech in the courtroom. Viviana Pifferi arrived in court wearing a shirt with a photo of her niece. In the trial you are a civil party.

A child’s love goes beyond anything, but instead she closed the door and left her alone. One call was enough to save Diana, she didn’t even call us afterwards.

Alessia Pifferi, the sister in the courtroom listens to the words of Diana’s mother

I left Diana alone very few times, I don’t remember how many and nothing ever happened.

These are the words of Diana’s mother, who claims to have only left her to go shopping. But also for entire weekends with her partner. As happened from 2 June to 20 July 2022. No emotions emerge from the story of the moment in which she found her 18-month-old daughter lifeless in her bed, in their home in Milan.

I left her two bottles of milk, two bottles of water, and some tea.

Yet he left her there for entire days. And to avoid angering his partner, he never returned to her, even though he admitted that he had often asked to join her. On July 20, when she returned home, it was too late.