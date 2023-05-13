“Quarto Grado” hosts Viviana, the sister of Alessia Pifferi accused of aggravated voluntary homicide for having left her daughter Diana to die of starvation for almost a year and a half, leaving her alone at home for six days. The little girl’s aunt, together with her grandmother, i.e. the 37-year-old’s mother, are civil parties in the trial against the defendant. Wearing a shirt that portrays the photo of her niece, Viviana comments on the latest messages sent by her sister to hide the “abandonment” of her little girl: “It is effective to hear the myriad of lies that she has managed to tell everyone . She linked the lies from one person to another, really scary”.

Lies that Alessia Pifferi used to tell even to the woman who gave birth to her: “I also can’t understand why my mother has always been on her side. She has always found us, especially my mother, but it can be seen that she had already decided to tell all these stories ”, added Viviana. And on the recent declarations of the lawyer that Alessia would have been “left alone” by the family to whom, however, she would have apologized, the sister concludes: “She never apologized, in the letters she sent to me and to my mother there is no trace of repentance. Alessia has a very ugly character, when she feels attacked it offends but she has never had any trauma in the past. Also for this reason I believe that it was right not to grant her the psychiatric report “.