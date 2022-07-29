“He tells everything as if he lived a parallel reality”. Alessia Pifferi continues to cry in prison and to ask for little Diana

Alessia Pifferi she cries in prison because she misses her daughter and cries because her partner has turned off his cell phone and does not make himself heard.

He is in prison, in solitary confinement and during the interview with his lawyer, he asked to attend the funeral. She is not lucid and she does not understand that she will not be able to be seen during the last farewell to the child, after what she has done to her. The attorney explained that at the time you cannot communicate with the assisted, because he does not understand what he did to Diana and not even in what position he put his partner.

Alessia Pifferi left little Diana, 18 months old, in a house alone for six days. She went to Leffe to see her partner, to this she said she left her daughter at the sea with her sister. The little girl stayed in a camping cot, with a bottle of milk, until she was died of hardship: “I hoped that what I had left her was enough for her.”

The lawyer explained: “He tells the story as if it didn’t concern him, he lives a parallel reality”.

At the moment, according to the lawyer, it is not possible to communicate with her in a constructive way, because she does not understand. For this, together with his colleagues, he decided to ask for one neuroscientific and psychiatric expertise. The goal is to understand Alessia Pifferi’s mind and what her point of view was, when she abandoned the child for six days. She had done it before, even though she for fewer days and she had almost become a “normal thing“.

She lied to everyone around her. He told her partner that he left Diana at the sea with her sister. He told her family and friends about one babysitter non-existent. She had told the inhabitants of Leffe that she was a child psychologist, but Alessia had been unemployed for 3 years and supported by her mother and ex-husband. Finally, to a shopkeeper, she had told her that her mother was died of Covid. But little Diana’s grandmother, Maria, is alive and lives in Crotone. She said she was unaware of what her daughter was doing. She often saw Diana on video call and she had never noticed anything strange, otherwise she would run to her.