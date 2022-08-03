Alessia Pifferi cries and cannot understand why her partner does not make himself heard and does not go to her at this moment: “She is not lucid”

He cannot contact his partner e Alessia Pifferi there is no peace. From prison he asks only for Leffe’s man, with whom he spent the six days of abandonment of little Diana.

The 58 year old, from the discovery of the tragedy, he is made untraceable. His cell phone is always off, perhaps he has changed his number. One thing is certain, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with the woman anymore.

She had told him that she wanted to go alone to see him, to breathe a little and that she would leave Diana at the sea with his sister. The man had no idea that, instead, the little girl was at home alone, dying of starvation.

During those days spent together, they also returned to Milan because he had some work issues, but Alessia Pifferi she didn’t ask him to come through the house.

After the arrest, the woman explained to the investigators that she did not want to ruin their relationship, which was already in crisis. She thought about Diana and the fact that she could have ended differently that time, but she preferred not to interrupt the holiday with her partner, because she had to understand if there was the possibility of a relationship with him. future together: “I hoped that what I had left her was enough for her.”

When Alessia Pifferi returned to her home and found her dead daughter, she immediately called the man. This she could not understand, she asked her what she had done and if she had heard the babysitter. Only later did she discover that Diana was not with her aunt and that she was not no babysitter ever existed. Whenever he went to Leffe, he left Diana alone, in a camping cot, with a bottle of milk. She had done this for several times, for up to 3 days. But this time, she had stayed with him for six days.

Today La Pifferi cries in prison and asks about the man, who has become unavailable. She fails to understand, as her lawyer explained to her, the gravity of what she did and how she upset the lives of everyone around her. She is not lucid and she tells Diana’s story as if she were a normal thing, that she does not belong to her. For this, the defense lawyers asked for one neuroscientific and psychiatric expertise. They want to understand the mental state of the 37-year-old mother.