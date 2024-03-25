In the fifth advertising trailer issued by the series 'At the bottom there is room 11', comes the most heartbreaking moment so far. Everything indicates that Alessia Montalbán, played by actress Karime Scander, did not survive the brutal knife attack perpetrated by Benjamín in the last episode of season 10 of the series. America TV. This would have caused his death.

This tragic event was revealed in the trailer published on the official account of TikTok of 'AFHS', this Monday, March 25 at night. The video has already accumulated thousands of views, likes and shares, as well as numerous comments from followers who cannot believe what they are seeing.

YOU CAN SEE: Does 'At the bottom there is room' confirm a release date? Intriguing video excites fans of the series

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room 11' about?

The shocking new advance of 'At the bottom there is room 11' He has left all his followers speechless. On this occasion, the Gonzales and Montalbán families are seen crying inconsolably while carrying a coffin into a cemetery. They are all dressed in black, immersed in sadness and with their heads downcast.

In a heartbreaking moment, Jimmy cannot contain his pain and kneels on the ground crying, looking up at the sky as he hears what appear to be Alessia's last words before her presumed death: “Do you want me to promise you? I promise you that we will be together forever. I will never walk away from you. “I love you, Jimmy.”. Charito appears on the scene trying to console his son, but Jimmy's tears do not stop.

Watch the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room 11' here

YOU CAN SEE: Karime Scander's recording leaked in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio': Didn't Alessia die in the series?

Did Alessia Montalbán really die?

According to this new trailer, it seems to be that way, but it is difficult to believe that the scriptwriters decide to get rid of one of the most beloved and representative characters of 'At the bottom there is room', such as Alessia Montalbán. Therefore, we could also speculate that these images are the product of a bad dream that Jimmy or the chef at Francesca's had.

Or in the worst case, there could be the possibility that actress Karime Scander no longer wishes to continue in the American series and the writers decide to end her character in this way. This has already happened in previous cases, such as with Doña Nelly (Irma Maury).

Alessia Montalbán is played by actress Karime Scander. Photo: América TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Christian Thorsen returning to 'There's Room at the Bottom'? He confirmed that we will see him in these 2 productions

When is the exact release date of 'At the bottom there is room 11'?

This Tuesday, March 26, the series 'At the bottom there is a place' announced that they would share very important news with all their followers. This would be the exact premiere date of season 11 of the series, which is speculated to be Monday, April 8. This is because 'Super Ada', another American production, will come to an end on Friday the 5th.

#Alessia #Montalbán #dead #trailer #39At #bottom #site #confirm