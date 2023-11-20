What happened to Alessia Merz? The former showgirl talks about herself in an interview

On the occasion of an interview given to “Corriere Della Sera”, Alessia Merz she made some statements regarding her private and professional life. From It’s not Rai to Striscia La Notiziahere’s what happened to the former showgirl today!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alessia Merz represented one of the faces most popular and loved in the world of Italian television. She became famous thanks to her debut in It’s not Raithe former showgirl boasts of one career full of successes and satisfactions. However, for a few years she has been away from the small screen; in light of this everyone is asking: where have you been?

She herself told her story new life during an interview given to Corriere della Sera. Merz took the distances from the world of entertainment to dedicate himself to family:

Always in a hotel, with a blanket and pillow in the car, an absurd life. From 18 to 31 I had fun, I did everything and more. I wanted a family. After the first few no they stopped calling me. But I’m not sorry, I’m happy like this, I’m not stuck at home with Netflix. Every now and then I do a little thing to satisfy the whim, I haven’t given up on it.

Subsequently, he recalled his own first experience on TV. After passing the auditions at It’s not Raithe Merz was invaded by worry:

I found myself among 120/130 girls fighting to conquer the little red light that framed you. If by chance the camera landed on me, someone passed in front of me on purpose. “Oh, sorry, I didn’t see you.” By chance I found an empty seat in the front row, but I didn’t have time to sit down before they took the chair out from under my butt. “Go straight to the back, you’re the last one to arrive.” Continuous teasing, nastiness. Once the thirty days had passed, they offered me a one-year contract, a privilege for few. Suddenly my world changed. Staring in the front row, the same girls who previously hated me suddenly cuddled me, brought me water, straightened my hair, gave me massages on my neck, hoping to steal a shot thanks to me.

Finally, he also talked about the difficult relationship with his former colleague Cristina Quaranta to Striscia La Notizia. These were his words: