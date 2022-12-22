On the stage of the “Bulli Stop” together with Katia Follesa and Claudia Gerini, Alessia Marcuzzi shows what she considers an “aesthetic defect” of her legs to promote a message of body positivity.

“Our flaw is our uniqueness and this makes us out of the ordinary,” he says as he joins his feet showing how his legs are “crooked”. “I never join them in front of people, I did it for the first time just yesterday”, she said, explaining that at school they told her that there would be “a train passing under her legs”.

“It wasn’t really bullying, because I’ve never really suffered from it so much. It was more of a tease, but it definitely made me very insecure and for many years I only wore pants. Quite a paradox considering that now I’m always in a miniskirt ”, she added.

A curtain “to make many people who feel a strong discomfort understand, to make it a strength and not care about the judgment of others”.

Katia Follesa in a moment of hilarity passed between her legs crawling: “We pass a head!”. The event that hosted Marcuzzi and the other VIPs was a show against bullying organized by Luca Tommassini in collaboration with the National Center Against Bullying-Bulli Stop, at the Conciliazione Auditorium in Rome.