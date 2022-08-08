Alessia Marcuzzi risked dying of suffocation due to a piece of octopus stuck in the trachea

The host was in a London restaurant with her family when a piece of octopus got stuck in her windpipe. It was what saved her life Wilmathe wife of his ex Francesco Facchinetti.

“We were in a restaurant in London with Paolo, Tommy and other friends and while I was eating, a piece of octopus got stuck in my windpipe. I could no longer breathe, I got up and started rolling my eyes and asking for help “he said in his latest social post. Alessia Marcuzzi.

“Paolo and Tommy tried to free me by hitting me on the back, but nothing. Panic. I really thought about dying, I couldn’t understand anything anymore, when Wilma took me from behind and squeezed me tightly, giving me a strong blow on the sternum up. Suddenly I spat out that big piece that was blocking my breathing and that had remained completely intact, and I started swallowing again. I turned around, hugged her very tightly and said to her moved ‘You saved me life. I will never forget it ‘”he explained on the social post Marcuzzi.

