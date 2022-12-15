Alessia Marcuzzi will be the new host of Boomer, her new show on air starting from Tuesday 10 January on Rai 1. Next month, the well-known showgirl will return to make all her viewers companions and next to her there will be two very famous characters in the world of entertainment. The latter will participate in the new Rai program as commentators. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alessia Marcuzzi is one of conductors most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Over the last period, the well-known showgirl has been busy with i preparations of his new show Boomer which will air next month on the networks Rai.

For what concern cast of the new program is starting to take shape. To bring out further details on the matter was the Instagram page The Pipol_tv which revealed who the two will be commentators. These are Tommaso Zorzi and Elettra Lamborghini who have already participated in The Island of the Famous. These were the words reported by the newspaper:

Tommaso Zorzi and Elettra Lamborghini, we have already seen them interacting together (badly) on the Isola dei Famosi in the role of commentators.

It’s not all. On the net have also sprung up names of some guests already confirmed. The latter are Luciana Littizzetto, Claudia Gerini, Max Giusti, Valentina Romani, Sabrina Salerno, Gianmarco Tamberi and Max Pezzali.

Boomerissima: the new show by Alessia Marcuzzi

Boomer will debut on Rai 1 on the day Tuesday 10 January 2023. The show will put a comparison different eras and generations to understand which is the best. The program will be divided into three parts: the first will take place at the studio, the second will feature ordinary people taken on the street and the third will be set in Marcuzzi’s house.