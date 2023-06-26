Quarrel between Alessia Marcuzzi and Francesca Fagnani? So it could have seemed after the like of the ex Mediaset presenter to a tweet critical of the journalist. Then Marcuzzi took care of explaining how things really are. The two conducted, together with Amadeus and Giorgio Panariello, the concert event Italia loves Romagna in Campovolo, to raise funds for flooded areas.

The presenter of Beasts during the live broadcast had to deal with some moments of impasse in the show, due to some technical delays. What created havoc was the tweet of a user who wrote: “Fagnani does not seem to me very suitable for presenting this type of programme. Marcuzzi, on the other hand, has the enthralling enthusiasm and the necessary agility. I don’t understand why she had to give up the stage ”. A critical comment against the journalist who Marcuzzi liked.

Fagnani doesn’t seem to me very suitable for presenting this type of programme. Marcuzzi, on the other hand, has the enthralling enthusiasm and the necessary agility. I don’t understand why she had to give up the stage #ItaliaLovesRomagna — Livvy (@Livvy02814703) June 24, 2023

So many fans wondered if it was a veiled dig by the showgirl against her colleague. Marcuzzi then explained in a message on social media: “Good morning! I am reading a few messages that you are sending me. I think I mistakenly liked a tweet that I thought was appreciative of me and instead it went against Francesca Fagnani. I obviously didn’t read the content properly. Francesca and I have been friends for years, I respect her and I’ve always been a fan of hers so don’t panic! I’m sorry, now I’m looking for this tweet and I’m taking away my heart. I’m screwed up. And also a little blind”.

So, no controversy. The matter ended with a like from Fagnani to his colleague’s tweet. On the other hand, the two presenters have known each other for years and have always esteemed and respected each other.