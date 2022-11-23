Without any shadow of a doubt Alessia Marcuzzi he is one of the most loved and respected television personalities in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, the woman organized a home party in which her daughter, Mia Facchinetti, attracted the attention of the guests. Let’s find out all the details together.

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, Alessia Marcuzzi allowed herself a few days of relaxation in Dubai with her friends. Following the short trip, the woman made it return in his mansion where he organized a birthday dinner with his closest friends.

However, in the midst of the festivities, it was she who attracted the attention of all the guests Mia Facchinetti, born from the love story between Alessia Marcuzzi and Francesco Facchinetti. The little girl entertained all the guests by wearing a designer look of hers and making her her own imitation. It goes without saying that the episode was immediately immortalized by the presenter who published the video on his Instagram profile. These were the words written running in the caption of the post:

Then she comes with my impersonation.

Needless to say the post in question made the boom of likes and comments from all the fans of Francesco Facchinetti’s ex-girlfriend. On the other hand, it is not the first time that Mia Facchinetti has sneaked into the walk-in closet of his mom to wear some of his clothes.

The relationship between Alessia Marcuzzi and Mia Facchinetti

On the other hand, mom and daughter seems to be the same. Accomplices, unique and more united than ever, Marcuzzi and her daughter are linked by a unbreakable bond. Also, ever since she was just one girlMia has always shown herself dynamic, ironic and lively in front of the cell phone camera.