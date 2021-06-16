Summer has arrived and so has the TV shows go on vacation. But for the Mediaset top management, the time has also come to reckon. Between those who stay and those who go, a name appears too important to go unnoticed. What will become of Alessia Marcuzzi?

Provided that the future of the presenter is deeply in the balance, the woman has passed to lead The Island of the Famous, Temptation Island and Le Iene to find themselves, perhaps, without work.

According to indiscreet sources, she maintains that there would be no plans for her next year. After refusing the guidance of Jokes aside, Alessia Marcuzzi could stay a season on the bench. The woman did not want to work with Enrico Papi.

She too, interviewed some time ago, had explained that the future at Le Iene was uncertain and, with her, also Nicola Savino does not seem to want to renew. Alessia Marcuzzi explained:

Will I be at Le Iene next year? I don’t know anything yet. We should consult Davide Parenti (the founder of “Le iene”, ed) and ask him: “But Nicola and Alessia are too old or can you call them back?