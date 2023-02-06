During the most recent episode of What’s the weather like, Alessia Marcuzzi she was a guest in Fabio Fazio’s studio. As well as promoting his new show Booming, the famous presenter made a surprise announcement and then a sensational gaffe. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After debuting on the small screen with his new show BoomingAlessia Marcuzzi now represents a Rai face to all effects. Recently, the woman was present at What a time What Does acting as guest. It was to welcome her Luciana Littizzettoher great friend and guest of her new format.

during theinterview with Fabio Fazio, Marcuzzi has announced that she will take part in the After festival by Fiorello. The latter would have contacted the presenter the morning before she hosted her. So, to comment on i look of this 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival she will take care of it herself which will be “the influencer of the program“.

It’s not all. During the chat, the discourse relating to the joke that Fiorello and his brother-in-law Fabrizio Biggio did to her. A few weeks ago, the two called Marcuzzi and accidentally showed everyone hers telephone number. Needless to say, a few moments later the showgirl received numerous messages and calls including a Invitation at a bachelor party.

Francesco Facchinetti’s ex-wife refused the invitation but thought about going to the wedding to make one surprise to the bride. She declared it herself but in doing so she has spoiled accidentally his presence at the wedding. It was a sensational gaffe from the presenter!