Alessia Marcuzzi forced to change phone number

Alessia Marcuzzi told a funny background concerning her telephone number, which she had to change due to Fiorello and Fabrizio Biggio.

The two, in fact, during an episode of Long live Rai 2 they called the presenter live, showing her phone number.

Thus, Alessia Marcuzzi was immediately bombarded with phone calls and messages, which is why she was forced to change the number.

Today the good morning is seen from #VivaRai2 also for @lapinellanow known to the news as Alla Ultimo 📲 Before the challenge of #Boomerissima of tonight will have to challenge his phone number, but the question is: whose fault is it? From @Fiorello or @fabriggio? pic.twitter.com/oiHK2ilQSF — Viva Rai 2 (@ViVaRai2Off) January 10, 2023

Now, onto his profile Instagram, the presenter returned to the subject by adding a curious background on the story.

“When Fiorello and Biggio gave my number live by mistake, I had to change my number because my cell phone seemed to explode. When you change your number you always have the feeling of losing a piece of yourself and I was a little angry with them” wrote Alessia Marcuzzi.

“But then I started scrolling through the messages slowly and I realized one thing: I was literally flooded with love. Very, very much. And it was wonderful to rediscover it” added the presenter.

Alessia Marcuzzi’s post then continues: “And so I began to answer someone. A wonderful little girl called Adele, with her mother acting as go-between, whom I also greet here….and many others. Including THEM, the wonderful madmen you see here in the photos”.

“Everything starts with this bachelor party group (which I don’t catch at the moment due to distraction, and I thought it was a wedding group!)”.

“They invite me with them to Alicante, I could be their surprise (according to them) – writes Alessia Marcuzzi again – I understand that it is a farewell and therefore I send them a vocal note: ‘are you crazy? Who do you take me for???’. They start laughing and I tell them I wanted to meet everyone’s future wife and girlfriends, and maybe attend their wedding rather than join their merry crew!!!”

The post therefore concludes: “Well, the boys left for their Spanish weekend two days ago and look what they brought with them? I had to show you, because I’m laughing like crazy… you are unique!!! Now you understand that that cell phone will always put me in a good mood and that number will be with me forever. Thanks for all the love, which should never be taken for granted. PS and thanks for taking me to Alicante guys, I’ve never been there”.