Alessia Marcuzzi she is one of the most popular presenters on the Italian television scene. She is also very active on social networks and has over 5.5 million followers. Alessia publishes daily posts about her daily life between work and free time. Just her sincerity, always showing herself without filters to her fans make her much appreciated.

Alessia after a long career in Mediaset where she conducted various programs such as Big Brother and Le Iene decided in June 2021 to leave the snake company. A choice that caused a great media outcry but she Alessia she admitted that she wanted to take a period of reflection from work.

So after 25 years since the last time, the presenter has returned to Rai with an unpublished program entitled Boomer. Transmission that contrasts two different generations, that of the so-called boomers, the adults, and those of young people called Millennials. An unprecedented contrast on television that has aroused great success by making the ratings boom.

Furthermore, Alessia, in addition to her television career, has also continued to engage as an entrepreneur, first establishing her line of bags Marks and Angels and then recently also created a brand of cosmetics calling it Light.

As mentioned, Alessia is always very sincere and forthright on social media and in the last few hours she has published one Instagram Stories which got fans worried. The presenter was in the company of toy poodle, Brownies. At first referring to his four-legged friend he says: “Let’s go make baby food? But first, give me a couple of cuddles because mom isn’t feeling very well”.

But then, realizing that his ears are very red, he wrote: “But my fuchsia ears?”. It is not clear what Alessia had but it is probable that she fell victim to some seasonal ailment.