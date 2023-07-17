Luckily only a big scare but nothing serious for the presenter.

Alessia Marcuzzi he is enjoying a vacation time at Formentera together with her ex-husband Paolo Calabresi Marconi. Unfortunately for the presenter there was a small accident, fortunately without serious consequences.

As also written by her on social media, Alessia fell on rocks, causing injuries to her legs and face.

A photo was taken of him shortly after the fall in which Alessia is seen sitting on a beach bed with ice on her leg and face.

“I never change. I always take the most difficult roads. Waterfall on the rocks like a pool” – he wrote accompanying the photo.

Fortunately, however, no consequences but only a bad blow due to the impact with the rocks and due bruises that will go away in a few days.

Backfire with ex-husband?

In the meantime, the gossip inflames given that Alessia is on vacation with her ex-husband. There are many who think of a possible flashback between the two. From the photos published by the weekly Gente you can see Alessia and Paolo in the water between jokes and laughter. No hint of affection or kiss, this must be clarified.

It could easily be a friendship holiday given that Alessia has remained on good terms with all the people who have become part of her life from a sentimental point of view.

But the gossip also fed with Stephen DeMartino. It was enough for the two to sit next to each other at the presentation of the Rai schedules with the addition of the rumors of a new crisis between De Martino and Belen, and here are the rumors of a possible flirtation between the two.

Gossip always denied by those directly involved and in fact Alessia replied to fans saying that the seats had been automatically assigned before the event.