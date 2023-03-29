Alessia Montalban is the new drama center in “At the bottom there is room”. After confirming that Jimmy is the father of the child that Kimberly is expecting, Diego’s daughter has not taken the situation well and did not hesitate to have a few drinks with her brother, Cristóbal, in the most recent episode of the América Televisión series. However, things got out of control and the young people were about to go to a party when the blonde-haired girl ran into her ex-lover face to face and made him cry.

Specifically, Alessia saw Jimmy and told her that, if she could, she would go back to Christmas when they made their love for the first time and erase it: “I would like to avoid that damn kiss we gave each other.” This caused the son of “Charito” to end up crying.