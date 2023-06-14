The last chapter of “At the bottom there is room“so surprised Alessia Montalban as fans of the series, since Diego Montalbán offered to send his daughter to study haute cuisine to one of the best gastronomy schools in the world, which is located in Spain. This as a support measure after Alessia got very nervous during her comeback as chef at Francesca’s. But, not everything would be rosy, since there is a hidden intention on the part of Diego in such an immense proposal that would take her away from Peru for three years.

What is Diego’s true intention?

Alessia receives a proposal from her father to study haute cuisine. Photo: America TV

Although the offer to study abroad is very generous and could help Alessia improve her cooking skills, Diego’s real intention is to get his daughter away from Las Nuevas Lomas and, consequently, from Jimmy Gonzales, her crush. . And it is that, as we all know, the current husband of Francesca Maldini does not agree with that relationship.

What decision will Alessia make?

Alessia decides to go to Spain, although her relationship with Jimmy could end. Photo: America TV

The first to know about Alessia’s possible trip was her brother, Cristóbal, who encouraged her to accept the proposal, even telling her: “Don’t be a fool”, in addition to not giving up her dreams for her romance. However, she still feels very indecisive because she considers that Jimmy could be the love of her life and she doesn’t want her affection to cool by being away for three years. Also, she wonders why her dad offers her the opportunity to study now that she is in her prime with Jimmy.

However, after thinking about it a lot, Alessia made her decision and, after saying ‘yes’ to her father, she called Jimmy to tell him that she was going to Spain to study cooking.

