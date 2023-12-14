“The man continued to make the gesture of wanting to slit my throat. Like that, for no reason”, reported the journalist on 'X', describing what happened to her this morning in the Central Station area

Alessia Lautone, director of the “LaPresse” press agency, reported having been attacked by a man this morning in Milan, in the Central Station area.

“I was attacked with pushes and insults. The man continued to make the gesture of wanting to slit my throat. Like that, for no reason. Nightmare morning in via San Gregorio in Milan”, wrote the journalist on her “X” profile.