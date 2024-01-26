Hours of apprehension over the disappearance of the young 20-year-old from Taranto. But luckily Alessia Semeraro was found. She had left the house in the car with her dog and lost track of him

After hours of apprehension it was finally done Alessia Semeraro foundthe 20 year old girl which seemed to have disappeared into thin air in Taranto. The young woman was out by car with her dog, making him disappear. There had been no news from her since the evening of Wednesday 24 January: originally from Talsano, family, friends and acquaintances immediately launched an appeal on social media.

There 20 year old girl, resident in Talsano, a small town in the province of Taranto, had left home on the evening of Wednesday 24 January. She had taken her car, a white Fiat 500 with license plate FP087JM. About her She wasn't alone: ​​with her was her dog Aron.

Alessia's car was last seen in the Campomarino area, a hamlet in the municipality of Maruggio, also in the Taranto area. For more than 24 hours there was no news of the young 20-year-old. Then the good news: the girl was found, safe and sound.

Family members and acquaintances had spread a appeal in several posts published on social media and shared by many users. No one knew the reasons for the young woman's departure. All that was known was that she was in the car with her dog.

In the hours following the roll call, they are many reports have arrived. On social networks several people commented that they had seen her around 2 am in Campomarino, in front of a pizzeria. And some surveillance cameras had also recorded her entering and leaving the Municipality several times.

The news everyone was waiting for: Alessia Semeraro has been found. She's home now and she's fine

The family and friends had already filed a complaint with the Talsano Carabinieri. The agents began their searches almost immediately, also taking into consideration the various reports received on social media.

Almost 24 hours after the girl's voluntary removal from home, she was finally found. The young 20-year-old girl returned home. And, according to what we learn on social media, she is fine.