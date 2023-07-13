In the event of the death of Alessia Puglielli tick a video that the 40-year-old womanthat has lost his life in Romehe had sent to his lawyer. A video showing the bruises and other marks on the body, particularly on the ankles and wrists. She had tried to ask for help for what reason? Then he had backtracked, before losing his life at the Polyclinic of Rome.

The prosecutor of Rome, Francesco Basentini, listened through a rogatory letter, entrusted to the Sulmona police, to the witness, who collaborated, told everything that happened in March. And, in particular, talking about that video.

Lately Alessia was very worried. She had suddenly lost weight, she was scared and feared that someone might come to know of her request for help from her. That’s why she insisted that the lawyer destroy the video, which he did.

However, the investigators hope that the file remained as a trace on Wetransfer, a platform used to share the video. The friends of the woman, who had suddenly left Sulmona to follow her fiancé to Rome, will also be heard. He called for help saying that the woman had ingested many drugs and she was sick.