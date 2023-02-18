During the new chapter of “At the bottom there is room“, Alessia could not hold back her tears as she told July what she lived with Cristóbal when her parents argued.

Everything seems like “chapter 159”At the bottom there is room“generated many emotions in the followers. Especially in the final part of the series, after Diego Montalbán entered the Gonzales house to forcefully remove his daughter. His daughter Alessia could not stand her father’s behavior and left He went to July’s room to tell her everything his father did while he was in a relationship with his mother.

This broke not only the heart of Charitowho overheard the conversation between his niece and the sister of Christopher Montalbanbut also that of the fans who from Monday to Friday follow the series of america television.