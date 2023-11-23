‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere a new chapter through the screens of America TV in which we will see how Jimmy will be shocked when he sees Alessia’s change of look in the series. And, we know well, the chef will not give up to win back the son of ‘Charito’, who has already flirted with her on a previous occasion with Diego Montalbán’s daughter.

In this opportunity, Alessia will not apply the sentimentality and the love he feels for jimmy so that they can resume their relationship, this time it will be quite the opposite. The chef at Francesca’s will seek to flirt with him until she conquers him through her beauty in ‘There is room at the bottom.’ As can be seen in today’s episode, November 23, Cristóbal’s sister stands in front of the motorcycle taxi of ‘Charito’s’ son and left him in shock with the tremendous phrase she said to him. “Hey, you handsome, are you taking me?”

Alessia cried to Jimmy, but couldn’t win him over in ‘AFHS’

“Now I want to fight for you, doing crazy things, because you are worth every try. I want you to give me another chance. I want us to give ourselves the chance to be happy again. I want to call you my love again,” Alessia said with tears in her eyes, to which ‘Jimmy’ timidly responded: “Alessia, I don’t know what to tell you. I fell in love with you, just by looking at you, but things have changed (because of Dolores).”

However, the chef considered that unfair, since they both miss each other and live in love with each other, so she sent him the following phrase: “Tell me that what you have with her is better than what we had. Tell me if you love her more than me. Look me in the eyes, don’t be a coward.”

