Alessia Cammarota has recently unleashed a real chaos within its social profile. The former tronista of Men and Women after her participation in the program managed to conquer a large slice of the public who still follow her with great affection and sympathy.

The latter was able to break through the heart of Aldo Palmieri with whom today he has a wonderful family and two splendid sons Niccolò and Leonardo. For many years now Alessia has been sharing her daily life, her holidays, her family and even her long outbursts with her fans.

Just a few days ago on Instagram she found herself answering a series of questions about hers to be mom; after replying that she managed to organize herself in some way to those who asked her where she had found time for herself and for the house when her children were small, the questions were asked more pungent, as it often happens.

Alessia Cammarota blurts out on social media

In fact, one of the followers recently asked Alessia with an almost accusatory tone: “Why don’t you have a cleaning lady since can you widely afford it?” Alessia, after replying: “Of course I have it. My Annina helps me a lot, but she doesn’t just work with me so she can come twice a week. As you know, however, for me the house needs to be cleaned every day. So when she isn’t there, I’ll take care of it ” she then always vented on Instagram.

The former suitor of Men and Women, thus responded in kind to the people who continue to do the math in her pocket judging her on social media. It is she with great anger to say: “It’s something I struggle with on a daily basis, it fits. Lots of people stay there a do the math in my pocket because I assume they work with my accountant, otherwise I won’t explain it “

“I grew up with my mum, who is a woman who could have afforded not two but twenty-six cleaning ladies but she has always taken care of us, of the company, of dad. And she still takes care of everything by herself. Outside is full of women who know how to do without any help, although they can afford it. The economic factor is not decisive, we live the same even without ” Alessia finished.

An outburst understood by most of his followers who have been following his daily routine and his life for years. The former suitor pointed out that your haters need to think a lot more about themselves rather than watching how she spends her money.