Alessia Berlusconi has written a check for 30 thousand euros to acquire Triscovery Srl

Alessia Berlusconi, daughter of Paul and therefore nephew of the deceased Silviohe cut a check of 30 thousand euros to acquire the Tri-discovery srl and thus get their hands on a portal born in 2017 to book daily boat trips both in Italy and abroadThe operation was done by the Scarlet Capital Group from the Berlusconi which has acquired 100% of Tri-discovery from the liquidator of the Genoese LetYourBoat srl founded by Walter Vassallo (which had purchased it for 60 thousand euros in 2021) but which had been put into liquidation in the autumn of 2022 after some of its partners had refused to subscribe to a capital increase of 150 thousand euros necessary to continue the business.

The sale to Berlusconi was authorised in recent weeks by Thomas Sdogatidelegated judge of the Genoa court, also because no other offers had been received. Berlusconi was then appointed president of Triscovery, whose board includes the confirmed CEO (and founder) Fabrizio Badalucco with Nicolò Pesce, Giancarlo Vinacci and Felice Filizzola. Berlusconi’s task is challenging because Triscovery closed the 2023 budget with a loss due to an increase in the costs of sales obtained through advertising channelsthe Google Awards and for the entrance of new players.