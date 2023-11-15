A heartbreaking scene took place in the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’. After finding out about the lie Rowing, Alessia told everything to Francesca, who chose to fire Mike’s nephew from her corporation. However, that failed to reassure Diego Montalbán’s daughter, who felt that she should apologize to ‘Jimmy’, since he didn’t believe him at first. That led to the end of their relationship.

Unfortunately, when he went to look for ‘Charito’s’ son, Alessia He didn’t get the response he expected, as his ex was still upset that he didn’t trust him and let himself be carried away by Remo’s words.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia discovered Remo’s plan to destroy her relationship with ‘Jimmy’

What did ‘Jimmy’ say to Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After I went to look for ‘Jimmy’ to your house, Alessia He told him that he had discovered everything and that he had not been to blame for what happened to Remo, since Mike’s nephew had invented everything. Given this, the youngest of the Gonzales was indifferent and did not even flinch when his ex told him that he could get his job back at the Maldini corporation.

After an intense discussion, Alessia He tried to kiss his ex, but it was not reciprocated. Given that reaction of hers, she asked her why she didn’t kiss him back. ‘Jimmy’ He responded that he was in love with Dolores, a confession that left Diego Montalbán’s daughter hurt, who refused to believe the statement. However, the motorcycle taxi driver told her that she was in charge of destroying everything and that there was no love left between them: “Look at us, there is nothing now”he exclaimed and left the chef in tears.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Francesca discovered Remo’s farce and fired him from the corporation

How did Alessia discover Remo’s lie?

While at Francesca’s, Alessia received a visit from ‘Piccolo’, the actor Remo hired to impersonate ‘Jimmy’ and beat him up; Thus, he was expelled from the Maldini corporation and the cook ended their romantic relationship. Even though said character told her the whole truth, Alessia refused to believe him. However, given the evidence of the video and the check signed by Mike’s nephew, she ended up accepting the version.

Alessia, outraged for falling for his lies, went to confront Remo, who, finding himself between a rock and a hard place, had to accept his guilt. This confession reached Francesca’s ears. For this reason, the president of the Maldini corporation made the drastic decision to fire him; since she also felt cheated. The young man, despite asking for forgiveness, had to pick up his things and leave the building.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ [EN VIVO] season 10 episode 348: schedule, channel and where to watch online

After finding out everything, Francesca decided to fire Remo from her company. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Alessia #apologized #Jimmy #received #unexpected #response #AFHS #quotLook #anymorequot

A heartbreaking scene took place in the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’. After finding out about the lie Rowing, Alessia told everything to Francesca, who chose to fire Mike’s nephew from her corporation. However, that failed to reassure Diego Montalbán’s daughter, who felt that she should apologize to ‘Jimmy’, since he didn’t believe him at first. That led to the end of their relationship.

Unfortunately, when he went to look for ‘Charito’s’ son, Alessia He didn’t get the response he expected, as his ex was still upset that he didn’t trust him and let himself be carried away by Remo’s words.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia discovered Remo’s plan to destroy her relationship with ‘Jimmy’

What did ‘Jimmy’ say to Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After I went to look for ‘Jimmy’ to your house, Alessia He told him that he had discovered everything and that he had not been to blame for what happened to Remo, since Mike’s nephew had invented everything. Given this, the youngest of the Gonzales was indifferent and did not even flinch when his ex told him that he could get his job back at the Maldini corporation.

After an intense discussion, Alessia He tried to kiss his ex, but it was not reciprocated. Given that reaction of hers, she asked her why she didn’t kiss him back. ‘Jimmy’ He responded that he was in love with Dolores, a confession that left Diego Montalbán’s daughter hurt, who refused to believe the statement. However, the motorcycle taxi driver told her that she was in charge of destroying everything and that there was no love left between them: “Look at us, there is nothing now”he exclaimed and left the chef in tears.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Francesca discovered Remo’s farce and fired him from the corporation

How did Alessia discover Remo’s lie?

While at Francesca’s, Alessia received a visit from ‘Piccolo’, the actor Remo hired to impersonate ‘Jimmy’ and beat him up; Thus, he was expelled from the Maldini corporation and the cook ended their romantic relationship. Even though said character told her the whole truth, Alessia refused to believe him. However, given the evidence of the video and the check signed by Mike’s nephew, she ended up accepting the version.

Alessia, outraged for falling for his lies, went to confront Remo, who, finding himself between a rock and a hard place, had to accept his guilt. This confession reached Francesca’s ears. For this reason, the president of the Maldini corporation made the drastic decision to fire him; since she also felt cheated. The young man, despite asking for forgiveness, had to pick up his things and leave the building.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ [EN VIVO] season 10 episode 348: schedule, channel and where to watch online

After finding out everything, Francesca decided to fire Remo from her company. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Alessia #apologized #Jimmy #received #unexpected #response #AFHS #quotLook #anymorequot

A heartbreaking scene took place in the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’. After finding out about the lie Rowing, Alessia told everything to Francesca, who chose to fire Mike’s nephew from her corporation. However, that failed to reassure Diego Montalbán’s daughter, who felt that she should apologize to ‘Jimmy’, since he didn’t believe him at first. That led to the end of their relationship.

Unfortunately, when he went to look for ‘Charito’s’ son, Alessia He didn’t get the response he expected, as his ex was still upset that he didn’t trust him and let himself be carried away by Remo’s words.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia discovered Remo’s plan to destroy her relationship with ‘Jimmy’

What did ‘Jimmy’ say to Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After I went to look for ‘Jimmy’ to your house, Alessia He told him that he had discovered everything and that he had not been to blame for what happened to Remo, since Mike’s nephew had invented everything. Given this, the youngest of the Gonzales was indifferent and did not even flinch when his ex told him that he could get his job back at the Maldini corporation.

After an intense discussion, Alessia He tried to kiss his ex, but it was not reciprocated. Given that reaction of hers, she asked her why she didn’t kiss him back. ‘Jimmy’ He responded that he was in love with Dolores, a confession that left Diego Montalbán’s daughter hurt, who refused to believe the statement. However, the motorcycle taxi driver told her that she was in charge of destroying everything and that there was no love left between them: “Look at us, there is nothing now”he exclaimed and left the chef in tears.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Francesca discovered Remo’s farce and fired him from the corporation

How did Alessia discover Remo’s lie?

While at Francesca’s, Alessia received a visit from ‘Piccolo’, the actor Remo hired to impersonate ‘Jimmy’ and beat him up; Thus, he was expelled from the Maldini corporation and the cook ended their romantic relationship. Even though said character told her the whole truth, Alessia refused to believe him. However, given the evidence of the video and the check signed by Mike’s nephew, she ended up accepting the version.

Alessia, outraged for falling for his lies, went to confront Remo, who, finding himself between a rock and a hard place, had to accept his guilt. This confession reached Francesca’s ears. For this reason, the president of the Maldini corporation made the drastic decision to fire him; since she also felt cheated. The young man, despite asking for forgiveness, had to pick up his things and leave the building.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ [EN VIVO] season 10 episode 348: schedule, channel and where to watch online

After finding out everything, Francesca decided to fire Remo from her company. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Alessia #apologized #Jimmy #received #unexpected #response #AFHS #quotLook #anymorequot

A heartbreaking scene took place in the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’. After finding out about the lie Rowing, Alessia told everything to Francesca, who chose to fire Mike’s nephew from her corporation. However, that failed to reassure Diego Montalbán’s daughter, who felt that she should apologize to ‘Jimmy’, since he didn’t believe him at first. That led to the end of their relationship.

Unfortunately, when he went to look for ‘Charito’s’ son, Alessia He didn’t get the response he expected, as his ex was still upset that he didn’t trust him and let himself be carried away by Remo’s words.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia discovered Remo’s plan to destroy her relationship with ‘Jimmy’

What did ‘Jimmy’ say to Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After I went to look for ‘Jimmy’ to your house, Alessia He told him that he had discovered everything and that he had not been to blame for what happened to Remo, since Mike’s nephew had invented everything. Given this, the youngest of the Gonzales was indifferent and did not even flinch when his ex told him that he could get his job back at the Maldini corporation.

After an intense discussion, Alessia He tried to kiss his ex, but it was not reciprocated. Given that reaction of hers, she asked her why she didn’t kiss him back. ‘Jimmy’ He responded that he was in love with Dolores, a confession that left Diego Montalbán’s daughter hurt, who refused to believe the statement. However, the motorcycle taxi driver told her that she was in charge of destroying everything and that there was no love left between them: “Look at us, there is nothing now”he exclaimed and left the chef in tears.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Francesca discovered Remo’s farce and fired him from the corporation

How did Alessia discover Remo’s lie?

While at Francesca’s, Alessia received a visit from ‘Piccolo’, the actor Remo hired to impersonate ‘Jimmy’ and beat him up; Thus, he was expelled from the Maldini corporation and the cook ended their romantic relationship. Even though said character told her the whole truth, Alessia refused to believe him. However, given the evidence of the video and the check signed by Mike’s nephew, she ended up accepting the version.

Alessia, outraged for falling for his lies, went to confront Remo, who, finding himself between a rock and a hard place, had to accept his guilt. This confession reached Francesca’s ears. For this reason, the president of the Maldini corporation made the drastic decision to fire him; since she also felt cheated. The young man, despite asking for forgiveness, had to pick up his things and leave the building.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ [EN VIVO] season 10 episode 348: schedule, channel and where to watch online

After finding out everything, Francesca decided to fire Remo from her company. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Alessia #apologized #Jimmy #received #unexpected #response #AFHS #quotLook #anymorequot