Francesca He did his thing again in “Al fondo hay sitio”. After discovering that Alessia and Jimmy They are a couple and give the young Gonzales condoms as a gift, “Noni” found out that her stepdaughter’s new crush is a “sexwalker.” For this reason, fearful of a possible unwanted pregnancy, she hired the dr ronald cross to provide some sex education classes to the young couple. What happened in their first lesson and how did they both react when they found out?

Ms. Montalbán received a link to join a meeting via video call and realized that Jimmy was also there. Upon entering, both were surprised that this was going to be their first class. During the development of the session, they fell asleep. The only positive thing they took away was that, at least, Francesca has already accepted that they are together and that things are serious.

