Jimmy confessed all his love to Alessia in “At the bottom there is room” and it all ended in a passionate kiss. In chapter 213 of the América TV series, the ex-partner could not contain himself any longer and they starred in a romantic scene. The young Gonzales finally opened his heart and after a long time he was sincere with the love of his life. Miss Montalbán, who was emotional, could not contain herself and approached to give her the kiss that she wanted since they broke up, due to Kimberly’s false pregnancy.

Love triumphed in the Peruvian series! It seemed that they would never be together again, but what the fans wanted the most ended up happening. However, now the couple has a problem: Francesca Maldini found out about them without their realizing it, and she knows that they are having an affair. Also, Alessia is still a little unsure about getting back into a relationship with him after all of her past lies.

