Almost since the first episode of “There’s a Room at the Bottom”, season 9, Jimmy has been in love with Alessia. Both met in Punta Sal and the youngest of the Gonzáles could not get out of his head the idea that one day he could be with her. However, Diego Montalbán’s daughter did not reciprocate these feelings and, on more than one occasion, she made it clear that she had no intention of giving him a chance.

At least that was thought until recently. In one of the recent episodes of the television series, we saw that Alessia was about to tell Jimmy that she liked her, but the moment fell apart when she saw him kissing Kimberly. However, the drama would not end there.

Jimmy and Alessia had their first kiss in “In the background there is room”, but in the end it was all about a dream. Photo: composition/America TV

Will Alessia and Jimmy be together?

A leaked scene in TikTok has exposed a very promising scenario for the blonde and Charito’s son. As shown in the images, she will go in search of him to his institute, where there could be a declaration of love.

However, the road will not be easy, because Kimberly is not willing to let Jimmy go, less if she knows that she will be replaced by the neighbor ‘pituca’. Also, you have to remember that Remo is still part of this soap opera.

For now, it is not known if any romance will materialize between the characters played by Karime Scander Y George Warbut the followers of their story (which goes between hate and love) are waiting for “AFHS” to open the possibility of seeing them together.