Forgiveness won in “There is room at the bottom”! Francesca asked to speak with Alessia to give him back his position in the restaurant and Diego He did not hesitate to express his love to his daughter.

Diego Montalban he let out his emotional side in chapter 165 of “Al fondo hay sitio”. In the new episode, Francesca He told the chef that he wanted to talk to his daughter to resolve the issue of his dismissal. When the girl and her stepmother talked, “Noni” determined that there was no fault in the alleged assault on Jimmy Gonzales, for which she returned her position at the restaurant.

One of the happiest with the news was Diego, who, after seeing his daughter back at the Maldini mansion, told her that he missed her a lot and sealed their reconciliation with a heartfelt hug. “I love you so much, daughter,” the chef was heard saying. VIDEO: America TV.