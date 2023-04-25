They struggled to be recognized as a family by the Italian Statebecause they didn’t allow the child to be registered with two parents of the same sex. Alessia and Alessandra are the mothers of a little girl who recount the difficulties of same-parent families, faced with a country that denies them all rights.

Alessia and Alessandra live in Rome. In 2017 they became mothers of a little girl, thanks to in vitro fertilization. The ordeal began, however, when the process for the recognition of both mothers by the state began.

A few hours after the birth of their daughter, they received their first negative opinion, when Alessia went to register the daughter born from the partner.

I showed up with the document and was asked where the child’s father was.

When she said they were moms, the clerk said, looking shocked, that he didn’t want to hear about it.

On the birth certificate of the little one, the child was listed daughter of a single motheras if the mother were alone, while next to her was a companion who took care of her and the baby.

We were forced to suffer an atrocity, a falsehood, when both parents were known, they wanted the child and there was never any abandonment.

Not recognized as parents, but to get the bonuses and calculate the ISEE, the two mothers are a couple: an all-Italian contradiction.

Alessia and Alessandra, mothers of a little girl who has been denied recognition as a family

Before the official recognition, if something happened to the biological mother, they could have taken the baby away from the other mother. Thankfully, the couple finally made it through.