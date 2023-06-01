The other English girl who was in a relationship with Alessandro Impagnatiello told of the last text message that Giulia sent her

The English girl he was having an affair with Alexander Impagnetiello for about a year, she has been heard and told her version. It was she who was the last to see Giulia Tramontano.

The two were meet to clarify and they understood that the barman had them manipulate both. They didn’t know each other, the lover had met him in the bar of a luxury hotel where they both worked, while Giulia was pregnant and lived with him. Their story had been going on for over two years. In that meeting, they had even asked the “traitor” to join them, which, however, Alexander had chose not to.

Giulia and the English girl stayed talking until just before 7pm.

We agreed that we would help each other out, I even told her that if she had any problems after she came home, she could come and stay with me.

Shortly after, that same evening, the girl sent her a message to find out how it was going, but the answer was different and strange: “Leave me alone, I lied to you”. Words that Giulia did not write, because she was already dead. Words written by Alessandro Impagnetiello himself.

The witness showed the conversation to the investigators and said she suspected something was wrong. Alessandro answered evasively and “Climbing on mirrors”.

After meeting with “the other woman”, Giulia returned home to her killer’s trap. The companion had already documented himself on the Internet, as discovered by the investigators. He had searched for information about taking someone’s life and then hiding the body.

He killed his partner, 7 months pregnant with his son Thiago, with several stab wounds. Then he moved his body with the car, tried to burn it and left it behind a building. Before the evidence of the investigators, it is collapsed and confessed everything.