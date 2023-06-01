Alessandro Impagnatiello’s lawyer reported that his client is psychologically annihilated, he would have realized the seriousness of the facts

Alexander Impagnetiello he is psychologically crushed, these are the first words his lawyer has related to Fanpage.it.

The 30-year-old barman brutally took the life of his partner Julia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant. It was he who had reported her missing, saying that he had gone out while he was sleeping and had not found her when she returned. The first of many lies emerged shortly thereafter.

Alessandro Impagnetiello had one relationship with another girl, a work colleague and Giulia had discovered it. After a confrontation, it emerged that her lover had also become pregnant, but that she had decided not to abort.

Heartbroken and a baby in her womb, she had confided in her friend and mother and then no one heard from Giulia Tramontano.

Investigators found traces of blood in the house and clues in the car, they cornered the partner, who in the end is collapsed and has confessed. It was he who led the investigators to the body of his partner.

He killed Giulia at home with a knifeput her body in the car, tried to burn it and then got it abandoned as garbage.

The lawyer states that now his client has become aware of what happened and that it is psychologically destroyed. But Alessandro will also have to answer for premeditation, because he is accused of having planned the crime. Investigations revealed that he had searched the Internet for how to take someone’s life and then hide the body. He wanted to get rid of that burden, a partner and another child. Imapgnatiello it is already father of a 5 year old boyborn from a previous relationship.

Little Thiago was still a fetus, but in two months he would know the world. Instead, his dad wouldn’t let him.

The story shocked the whole of Italy. Everyone hoped that Giulia had moved away because she was upset by that betrayal. She had discovered the lies of her partner, a lover to whom she had even told that the child that that girl named Giulia was expecting was not hers and that she was just crazy bipolar. Alessandro is currently in the San Vittore prison and in the next few hours he will appear before the judge for thewarranty interrogation.