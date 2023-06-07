Several traces were found by the investigators, after the inspection carried out in the house of Alessandro Impagnatiello and Giulia Tramontano

Yesterday, other surveys were carried out inside the home of Alessandro Impagnetiello and Giulia Tramontano. There are several elements found by the agents, which would not confirm the version given by the accused.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office seems to be sure that Alessandro Impagnetiello has planned the crime of the 7 months pregnant partner. The investigating judge ruled out premeditation due to web searches carried out close to the crime, but it would seem that, from the analyzes of the mobile phone, we emerged other searchesinstead carried out in the previous days and which would prove that Impagnatiello already wanted to put an end to the life of his partner, who had become for him just a weight.

The betrayal of Alessandro Impagnatiello

Giulia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant with little Thiago, had betrayal discovered with a work colleague. The two had been in a relationship for about a year. The other girl was also unaware of Alexander’s second life. The two met and compared, finding solidarity with each other.

Yesterday several measurements were carried out on biological traces and shoe prints. The goal is to understand if Alessandro acted alone or if a accomplice have it helped clean up everything.

Also find yourself several knives, among which according to the accused there would be the murder weapon, which he would have tried to clean up quickly and partially. Also take away from the apartment some bottlesamong which there could be the one used by Impagnetiello to get petrol, with the aim of burning Giulia’s body.

Blood and biological traces found in several rooms and on the stairs leading to the garage. In that same garage where the man hid the body of his partner, trying to burn it a second time.

The next objective of the investigators is to find other footprints in the house, different from those of Alessandro and Giulia. Also under investigation familiar environments. The hypothesis of an accomplice, for the authorities, is becoming increasingly popular. It will also be the accused’s phone that will provide other important information on all the people contacted by the barman after the crime by Giulia Tramontano.

Listen to other witnesses

Others have also been heard in the last few hours two witnesses. It is about thecleaner of the condominium, who revealed that on Tuesday morning Alessandro asked him for a broom and spade to clean the garage. He had also noticed ash on the stairs, but he couldn’t imagine what the 30-year-old had done. He only connected everything once heard the news on tv. He was born in manager of a restaurant in Senagowho said that days after the crime, Impagnatiello and his mother went to him and asked if they could view external cameras of his activity.