Sergipe senator wants to limit spending to the 2023 financial year; transition presented a proposal of R$ 198 billion outside the ceiling

Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) presented, this Saturday (19.Nov.2022), an alternative PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) to the proposal of the transitional government that releases R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling. Vieira limits expenses to BRL 70 billion in the 2023 budget. full (163 KB).

According to the senator, this is the amount needed to expand the transfer program, guaranteeing the payment of BRL 600 from Bolsa Família to beneficiaries and BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old, through the Early Childhood Benefit.

🇧🇷We understand that the proposal presented [pelo governo de transição] it is quite generic and comprehensive, which could jeopardize the stability and fiscal credibility of the future government”, says Vieira. The senator also claims that the transition PEC may increase the cost of debt.

Vieira’s PEC also keeps expenses with education and socio-environmental projects to combat climate change off the ceiling. 🇧🇷It does not make sense that resources that do not come from primary revenues are subject to the spending cap rule”he stated.

The text determines the deadline of July 17, 2023 for the government to send to Congress a complementary bill with a new fiscal anchor. It is the same deadline for approval of the 2024 LDO (Budget Guidelines Law).Now, a rule that needs an exception on a recurring basis proves to be ineffective and loses credibility.“, said.

On the last 16th, the elected vice-president and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), presented a draft of the ceiling-breaking PEC to Congress leaders.

Expenses can reach R$ 198 billion. The amount considers a cost of BRL 175 billion to pay aid of BRL 600 and an additional BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old. In addition, it authorizes the allocation of up to R$ 23 billion in excess revenue for investments.