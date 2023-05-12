The session of the Constitution and Justice Commission of the Federal Senate was marked by an exchange of barbs between Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). The son of the former president suggested a change in Bill 3.283/2021 – which typifies actions by organized groups as terrorism – and the Housemate countered, saying that he wanted to create a “light militia” and that he has “knowledge of the facts ” about the subject.

The bill that was being discussed this Wednesday, 10, is authored by Senator Styvenson Valentim (Podemos-RN) and intends to change articles of the Anti-Terrorism Law and the Penal Code to classify actions of criminal organizations as terrorism.

One of the proposals contained in the PL is that the crime of forming a private militia has a greater penalty. Today, the punishment is four to eight years. Valentim’s proposal includes a fine and increases the sentence to five to ten years. During the vote, Flávio Bolsonaro made a point to suggest an amendment, so that this article contains definitions of what are the criminal organizations that are already in this article of the Penal Code.

The son of the former president defended that the private militia be “understood as any association or organization that, under the pretext of exercise, allegation of exercise or the provision of public service or similar, demands payment of any amount or undue advantage, through the employment of violence or serious threat”. Criminal groups and squads, on the other hand, “are those formed to exterminate people”, suggested the senator.

What did the highlight of Flávio Bolsonaro suggest? That in article 288-A of the Penal Code the detailed definition of what private militias are and what other criminal organizations provided for in article

“To leave no room for judicial interpretation, the idea is simply to define what that is”, argued the son of the former president.

In his turn to give an opinion on this highlight, Alessandro Vieira said that “the amendment presented by Senator Flávio, and, of course, I have full respect for his knowledge of the cause, creates a kind of ‘light militia’, which is that militia that does not kills people, and a more serious militia, which would be the death squads, so well known”.

The toucan also argued that Flávio’s suggestion could change “the characterization of militia in the rest of the Penal Code”. If the highlight were approved, the text would appear in the country’s main criminal legislation and could change the interpretation of Justice in all cases on the subject.

outcome

Minutes later, the word returned to the Rio de Janeiro senator, who countered Vieira. “To refute the ironic tone with which some try to take the discussion, as if I had any interest in benefiting militiamen, Rio has never arrested as many militiamen as it has in recent years, in a government allied with ours,” said Flávio Bolsonaro.

The author of the bill, Styvenson Valentim, and the rapporteur, Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), were against highlighting Flávio. Senators Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) and Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) defended the son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In view of the discussion, Flávio withdrew the suggested highlight.

The bill was approved by the Senate’s CCJ and will proceed to a vote in the plenary of the House.