Yesterday in the Sunday episode of very true the interview was aired Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. The couple met in Men and women and a few weeks ago she decided to abandon the program to live their love story outside, which is going very well.

During the chat with the landlady Silvia Toffanin, there was also talk of their past, not only sentimental, but also of the difficult moments that both had to face. Ida found herself raising the baby alone Samueleven Alessandro had to live with one autoimmune disease which also forced him to 8 months in the hospital.

Source: Mediaset

Alessandro told of this autoimmune disease that appeared for the first time in adolescence.“Blood clotting difficulties, I’m often under control with analyses, but now I travel peacefully from that point of view. I had it for the first time when I was sixteen, so in my teens, but it reappeared seven years ago, in a period of great stress” – confessed the Salerno man.

“Love stories, when they end, are never easy. I poured everything into work, then a lot of stress and it broke out… I was in the hospital for quite some time, in a delicate ward where I left a piece of my heart” – his words that moved Silvia Toffanin.

Luckily things are going better for him now and he is able to manage the disease, but during his time in the hospital he reflected a lot and once he got out he completely changed his approach to life.

“I know that my disease does not die. Instead I was in the hospital and saw life from other points of view, so when I came out of there, I came out with a different approach just in the way of seeing things…live as much as possible, work even less, and take own spaces” – her words.