Is it already over between Alessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano? The rider was photographed with another woman

Without a shadow of a doubt Alessandro Vicinanza is one of the most loved and talked about television characters Men and women. Following about two days from the decision to leave the program conducted by Maria De Filippi together with Ida platano, the knight was spotted in the company of another woman. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Over a recent bet from Men and womenAlessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano have decided to leave the program to live theirs love story outside the cameras. Immediately after registration, the couple indulged in a romantic dinner in the center of the city of Rome, at Palazzo Dama.

However, a few days later that decision emerged one voice that has been around the web in the space of a few hours. According to some rumors that become more and more insistent, the love story between the lady from Brescia and the knight would have already come to an end. The reason? Last Saturday the man was paparazzi in the company of another woman. We are currently not aware of the identity of that person.

However, one thing is certain: the photo that immortalized the knight in Salerno next to a beautiful woman created the chaos on the Web. Over the last few days, Ida Platano hasn’t published any photo who portrays her with her partner. On her social account, only images appear in which she shows herself next to her dear friend Gemma Galgani.

In light of the numerous rumors, the viewers of Maria De Filippi’s program hypothesize that the couple has already decided to break up with. On the other hand, the excessive jealousy di Ida has not gone unnoticed by web users who believe that it will not be easy for her to live one long distance relationship.