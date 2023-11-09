Over the last few hours, Alessandro Vicinanza he ended up in the spotlight after his breakup with Ida Platano. In light of the numerous rumors that have spread online, for the first time, the man has decided to break the silence regarding the separation with the new tronista of Men and women.

There end of a love story is always a delicate moment but Alessandro Vicinanza has decided to face reality with honesty on social media. After breaking up with Ida Platanothe man decided to break the silence by denying it rumors and indiscretions that were circulating about alleged betrayals that would have led to the end of their relationship.

The now ex-boyfriend of Ida Platano, who has returned to Men and women as a tronista, he revealed the reasons which led to theGoodbye:

I made the decision but she was the one who brought me there. I felt unrequited in my feelings lately and that’s why I decided to end it. As far as I’m concerned, there is no other reason. Furthermore, I had asked her for clarification. We broke up on her phone and around October 21st or 22nd I would have liked to see her to talk but it wasn’t possible. It’s true, I made the decision but I did it because I didn’t feel reciprocated.

Subsequently, he released the denied on the rumors regarding alleged betrayals:

I was faced with a woman who proved to be in love until the very end. Then it is clear that everyone has their own time. For me the story with Ida was a very important story, one of the three most important in my life. I don’t deny anything, but if I say that I don’t feel reciprocated and that for this reason I intend to end our relationship, it’s clear that I’m looking for evidence to the contrary. However, no one tried to change my mind.

Finally, Proximity with these words concluded the speech: