Alessandro Vicinanza makes himself the author of an unkind gesture towards Roberta Di Padua

During the episode of Men and women aired Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Alexander Proximity and Ida Platano communicated their decision to leave the program together in the studio. However, a few hours later, the knight published a photo of Roberta Di Padua on his social account to make fun of her. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After a few months of dating, Alessandro Vicinanza e Ida Platano they have matured the decision to live theirs love story outside the cameras of Men and women. After sharing the good news in the studio, the couple treated themselves to an emotional one dance exchanging a passionate kiss.

Once the episode was over, Ida dedicated a post to his new companion by writing him beautiful words. Even the Roman knight indulged in some desserts dedications publishing a photo in which the couple gently looks into each other’s eyes:

It’s called complicity and the ability to look at each other without having to add anything else.

However, the former rider of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi has become the author of a gesture in bad taste towards Roberta Di Padua. Among his Instagram Stories animage in which, on the one hand the couple appeared exchanging a kiss and on the other Roberta:

I’m happy for them I love them to death. Always me who met Alessandro in via Carmine today and now I will also meet Ida.

The photo in question was also re-shared by Deianeira Marzano which has expressed its own opinion regarding what happened:

Alessandro, aren’t you ashamed to repost these teases about a woman you went out with?

Currently Roberta Di Padua has not yet replicated to the obvious mockery.