Over the past few hours, Alexander Proximity he made a sensational gesture while driving with Ida platano. In light of what happened, the former knight of Men and women ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the web. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano are one of the couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours, the former knight of the program conducted by Maria DeFilippi ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, making him the protagonist of a gossip was his own blatant behavior which fans found intolerable.

Alessandro is very active on Instagram through which he shares his daily life with all his followers. Among the latest stories published on his social account, one has appeared that portrays the man driving in machine together with Ida Platano. All within the norm if only it weren’t for the fact that, while he was driving, the man resumed with the telephone Ida who was sitting in the passenger seat and sleeping.

Needless to say, such behavior has raised many controversy online by many users. Someone turned heavy on him accusations while someone else wanted to take hers defences. For example, these have been the words quoted in a comment:

Everyone gets distracted at least once driving, don’t be so ruthless.

Alessandro Vicinanza: the love story with Ida Platano

Alessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano met at plan conducted by Maria De Filippi. After their exit from Men and womenit seems that their love story proceed at full speed. In fact, on the occasion of the summer, the two allowed themselves a few days of Relax.