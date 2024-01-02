The adventure of Alessandro Siani's new film 'It also happens in the best families' begins with a bang, starting with a great result, first at the box office on 1 January 2024. The film, produced by Fulvio and Federica Lucisano, an Italian production International Film with Rai Cinema and distributed by 01 Distribution, grossed 950 thousand euros on the first day of programming with an average circulation of 2561 on 366 screens and over 126 thousand spectators.

“I am very happy with this result, which confirms our expectations and the vitality of Italian cinema at this moment. Long live Italian cinema, everyone go to the theater!”, declares producer Federica Lucisano. “We are very happy with the debut figure for Alessandro Siani's new film. 'It also happens in the best families' took first place in the box office on its first day of release with 950,000 euros in takings. Italian viewers have rewarded the choice of director to return to films of pure entertainment and fun”, says Luigi Lonigro, director of 01 Distribution.

“Yesterday I went to the cinema – says Alessandro Siani, screenwriter, director and leading actor – I entered the room and during the screening of my film I felt the audience laughing, having fun, a wonderful thing: the people, the collective laughter, the magic that only cinema can recreate! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Long live cinema! Long live comedy!”. In the cast of 'It also happens in the best families' Alessandro Siani, Cristiana Capotondi, Dino Abbrescia, Anna Galiena, Antonio Catania and with Euridice Axen, Lucia Sardo, Sergio Friscia, Adolfo Margiotta, Evelyn Famà, Annandrea Vitrano, Silvia Mazzieri, Antonio Orefice, Sebastiano Somma.