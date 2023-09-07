Perhaps a drug he took for a sore throat could have caused him an anaphylactic shock: Alessandro Scrocco died at the age of 35

The news comes from Porto Potenza Picena, Macerata. Alexander Scrocco he lost his life at the age of 35 after a sudden illness. Health workers intervened on the spot after the alarm, but were unable to do anything to save him, despite desperate attempts to revive him.

It is not yet clear what happened to the 35-year-old. From the first information that emerged, it would seem that Alessandro Scrocco has taken a drugwhich may have sent it in anaphylactic shock. But it will only be the autopsy examination, which will be carried out on the man’s lifeless body, that will confirm or deny this first hypothesis. The autopsy results will be crucial in establishing theexact cause of the death and to reconstruct the last moments of the victim’s life inside his family home.

The Carabinieri agents also arrived on the scene, who started the investigations and the coroner, forced to declare death of man.

The drama took place around 10.30 pm on 5 September. Alessandro Scrocco was in his parents’ house when he accused a sudden illness. It was the family members who raised the alarm at 118. The intervention of the Red Cross operators was timely, but they were unable to do anything to save his life. The 35-year-old had been on medication for a sore throat, which he had been trying to counter for a few days. Precisely for this reason, the investigators believe that the cause of death could be an anaphylactic shock attributable to the medicines. But it will be necessary to wait the results of the autopsy examination.

The agony of the community for the disappearance of Alessandro Scrocco

He had no health problems, he was a worker and loved the mountains. In these hours there are many people who are remembering with heartbreaking posts on social networks. The entire community clung to the pain of the family members, as well as the sports clubs that knew Alessandro, precisely because of his great passion for sport. Even his friends still can’t believe what happened and are greeting him with last and sad messages.