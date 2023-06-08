Alessandro Sallusti and Patrizia Groppelli still say yes: the photos of the wedding on the beach

It was supposed to be a birthday party and instead it turned out to be a surprise ceremony for their wedding, the one between Alessandro Salusti And Patricia Groppelli, who joined in a civil ceremony on May 31st in Milan. Now, on the Ligurian beaches of Lericithe director of Free and the signature of Who they swore eternal love for the second time in front of friends and family who didn’t expect to find themselves in a hippie chic wedding. The two newlyweds, in fact, made the guests believe that they were celebrating the 50 years old of Groppelli.

Wedding Sallusti Groppelli (Weekly image source Chi)



To publish the exclusive photos of the romantic reception on the beach, officiated by Nicola Porro complete with a tricolor band, it is precisely the magazine Who. A symbolic wedding, marked by celebrations, given that the common civil union – officiated by the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala – was intimate, kept secret from the prying eyes of the media and paparazzi. Only later, in fact, did Groppelli tell Barbara d’Urso about the wedding.

See also Kurds signal end to 'fine comb' in Syrian prison attacked by IS Wedding Sallusti Groppelli (Source Chi Weekly image)



Among the guests on the bay of Mezzana also Joseph Cruciani, conductor of La Zanzara, who was chosen by Sallusti as a wedding witness. The most exciting moment, according to Whoit occurred after the exchange of promises, when the word passed to the bride, who said: “By magic I met my Ale, my kind wizard, my proud man who explained the folds, sometimes capricious, of the destiny of both. He is stronger than the destiny there is nothing”. But even Sallusti did not hide his love for the TV columnist: “It saved my life in every way“, he declared. The celebrations then continued by the sea, with the cutting of the cake and fireworks.

