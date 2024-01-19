The audio of Giulia Tramontano to a friend of hers, shortly before losing her life: she wanted to go away with her child

Yesterday, Thursday 18 January, the trial began for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the only one accused of the crime of Giulia Tramontano. In the courtroom, among journalists, family members and spectators, there were many people present and in fact in the end, they decided to move to a larger room.

The 29-year-old, who was seven months pregnant with her first child, lost her life on May 27th last year, in the house he shared with his partner, a Senago.

The two had met during the health emergency and immediately went to cohabit. Shortly after the girl discovered that she was pregnant, but the barman, without saying anything, had something in mind floor very precise.

In fact, Impagnatiello tried for 6 months to to poison Giulia, to provoke her abortion and even her premature death. However, in March the woman confided to her friends and also to her mother that she felt unwell, that she had problems with stomach.

In the trial documents, they also brought the video of the couple celebrating the baby shower. The 30-year-old appeared happy and smiling in front of everyone for the birth of his son, but in reality, for months he had already been trying to provoke his death.

The audio of Giulia Tramontano before losing her life

Giulia, a few hours before losing her life, had the meeting with lass that the barman had been frequenting for about a year. Together they brought down his entire castle of lies. That same evening, Impagnatiello ended the woman's life, with 37 slashes.

On the way home the girl sent an audio to one of hers friend. He told her: “That's enough, I want to start a new life alone with the baby. Alessandro ruined my life!”

Among the various elements which are currently in the hands of the Prosecutor's Office, in order to be able to carry out the trial, there is also a intercepted phone call of the man's brother.

The latter to a friend of his, on box Impagnatiello's car said: “I thought he was lying because the drugs were hidden in there!” In reality, right in that box, the 30-year-old tried to burn Giulia's body, the evening she ended her life.