After the dispute at E' semper Cartabianca, Alessandro Orsini announces a lawsuit against Annalisa Chirico. “I have given a mandate to my lawyers to evaluate every most appropriate action towards Chirico to protect my honor and my reputation”, says the professor of sociology of international terrorism, in reference to the clash he had with the journalist which took place last night during of the program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer on Rete4.

“I have dedicated my life as a scholar to fighting against anti-Semitism and against every form of racism and social exclusion. The accusation of anti-Semitism leveled against me by Chirico during the episode of 'È semper cartabianca', which I had not heard in the excitement of connection, is absolutely false and seriously harmful to my reputation and my personal and professional identity”, says Orsini.

But what happened? During yesterday's episode, the professor was invited by presenter Bianca Berlinguer to express his opinion on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The debate soon became heated, and following a very harsh intervention by Orsini with the Israeli soldiers (“they are terrorists”, said the professor), Annalisa Chirico, also a guest on the programme, reacted harshly by lashing out at Orsini: “Your anti-Semitism comes out. You are an anti-Semite,” Chirico said.

“At the time, live, I hadn't heard Chirico's insult well – adds the professor of sociology of international terrorism – otherwise I would have announced the complaint on the spot”.