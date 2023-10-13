Same role in the script, similar interpretations, but also some substantial differences. Elena Basile and Alessandro Orsini – protagonists in the last hours between Piazzapulita and E’ semper Carta bianca – are the media product of a scheme to which television information now resorts with compulsive reiteration. In the complex and detailed debate that arises around a war, first that of Russia against Ukraine and then that of Hamas against Israel, a subject who gets talked about for what he says and above all for how he says it is needed. An expert on the subject, or self-styled one, who becomes a character and who helps to make the complexity that is told more digestible by an audience that also needs confrontation, and dramatic confrontations, to choose its program and not change the channel.

What do they say, Donbass and the Gaza Strip

The theses supported by Orsini are now metabolised and well codified. The fulcrum of the reasoning is the Western responsibilities in the long game of Donbass, together with the reasons that should push Italy to isolate itself from the positions of the European Union and come to terms with Putin.

The professor who comes from Luiss, but who seems to have an increasingly complicated relationship with the Confindustria university, argues his pro-Russian theses, always starting from two main factors: the invasion of Ukraine seen as an inevitable consequence of the mistakes made and the presumed convenience of going along with and accepting the consequences of the forceful operation imposed by Moscow.

Basile’s presence in the limelight is more recent and linked to the sensational evolution of the Middle Eastern question, after the Hamas attack on Israel. The basic thesis is that when we talk about the crimes committed by the Palestinian organization we must take into account the decades of oppression in the Gaza Strip, the responsibilities of Israel and those of Europe and the United States, which have essentially let it happen for years. A point of view that is often seasoned with dramatic provocations and lessons in international relations and journalism, dispensed with great ease.

The enemy outside the mainstream, Ukraine and Israel

There is another trait that Orsini and Basile have in common. Both have identified an enemy different from the one perceived in the narrative that they consider ‘mainstream’ of the facts they comment on. With extreme clarity and a simplification that evidently discounts the precise desire to radicalize one’s image. Orsini immediately put Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine in his sightsoverturning the almost unanimously shared dynamic that sees an aggressor, Putin’s Russia, breaking any rule of international law and invading a free country.

The immediately following step is to question the Atlanticist positions, resorting to the traditional anti-American anecdote. Basileat a time when the deaths caused by Hamas in Israeli territory are still felt and solidarity for the consequences of a terrorist act of enormous proportions are the first ‘spontaneous’ feeling for the majority of common sense people, shifts attention to Israel’s history of abuse. And she too adds the terrible phrase about the American hostages who “are too few” to be able to change the United States’ approach.

As they say, the mask of the counter-current hero

Orsini and Basile, despite their different backgrounds and ages, also have in common the relationship with the life before that of sudden television fame. The Luiss professor considers her academic career “literally destroyed”, the former diplomat today writes and comments while the diplomats’ union is quick to distance itself, pointing out that “she has never reached the top level of her career, as a use improper use of the title of ambassador would lead one to presume”.

Both feel at ease in the role of the ‘against the grain’ hero, the mask they have chosen to wear. Orsini feels he is the custodian of a truth that others do not know, while Basile highlights on several occasions, especially in her latest appearance in Piazza Pulita, that it is up to her to say what others do not say.

A substantial difference, how far they are from reality

But at least it’s there a substantial difference between the two characters. It does not depend directly on them but on the distance between reality and the theses they propose. Orsini turns it around, invoking complexity to water down the obvious, certified, responsibilities of Putin and Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. Basile forces reality, to the point of trivializing it in some passages, to support his thesis but the complexity he talks about is a fact of the Palestinian question which cannot be ignored, in the attempt to separate the responsibilities of the Hamas terrorists from those of the Palestinian people, to arrive at solutions that are not the beginning of a larger conflict. (By Fabio Insenga)