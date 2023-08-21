He was 46 years old Alexander Messinathe man originally from Samarate, in the province of Varese, in Lombardy, who has lost his life by falling off a cliff. Passionate about trekking and running, he was intent on hiking in Val Sermenza, in Piedmont. Unfortunately a misstep caused his sudden death. The attempts of those who rescued him to save his life were useless.

The 46-year-old of Samarate, in the province of Varese, was in Val Sermenza for an excursion. He was walking when, for reasons to be clarified, he fell into a cliff. He leaves behind his wife and daughter. In the neighborhood where he lived he was well known.

In fact, he lived in district of San Macario in Samarate: he was passionate about running, helped out in the oratory and often organized neighborhood parties, cross-country runs and other events together with other residents.

The attempts of the rescuers of 118 and the mountain rescue operators who intervened on the morning of Friday 18 August in the hope of recovering it. Even the intervention of a helicopter was in vain.

Many attempts were made to revive the 46-year-old, who unfortunately lost his life due to his injuries, which were too serious. The doctors who intervened at the scene of the fall could not help but confirm his death.

Enrico Puricelli, mayor of Samarate, where the 46-year-old runner lived with his wife and daughter, recalled the fellow citizen in a moving post on Facebook, which expresses the condolences of the whole community.

Hello big man, now you will be watching us from up there. Rest in peace Alexander!

In the meantime, the community is close to the family in this moment of deep mourning, to support the runner’s wife and daughter, but also all the family and friends who loved him.