Alessandro Matri is back on the field, former Cagliari and Juventus player where he won three championships, two Italian Super Cups and one Italian Cup. After deciding to hang up his boots in 2020, as soon as the season at Brescia ended, the current Dazn commentator reconsidered and decided to return to the field at 38 years old. His new club is Graffignana 2013, an amateur club from Lombardy that plays in the second-category group M. The team needs goals to get out of the low position of the standings as the Lombard eleven are currently in third from last place. With Matri the fans also dream of winning the championship but the reality is quite different given the gap from first place even if the attack will be led by a striker with over 100 goals among professionals.