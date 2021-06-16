By now, for thieves, keeping an eye on the movements and knowing where people live is not so difficult. Unfortunately, this time, the victims of a serious theft were the parents of Alessandro Matri, the well-known footballer, however, reacted to the event by appealing to the thieves.

If many thought that the man could get angry about the trespassing, the reason for the appeal on social media is quite different. There is one thing in particular that Alessandro Matri would like him back at all costs.

While the footballer thinks it has no value for thieves, it probably isn’t. A T-shirt in particular is what would make the boy calm. And he explains:

Dear thief who entered my parents’ house today, among the things you took there is one that will surely have a relatively economic value for you. But for me it has an emotional value and it is the AC Milan shirt from my Serie A debut. I know that writing it here will not solve anything, but never mind that this message is delivered to you and you have the wonderful idea of ​​getting it back. By now you know the address!

Alessandro Matri has in fact made his debut with the Milan youth teams to then play in the most famous Serie A fields in the world. We doubt but that thieves are so forgiving.

For the moment, Federica Nargi’s partner enjoys his wonderful family. It seems, in fact, that soon the two will also get married.